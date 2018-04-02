I Get Angry when I Hear Anyidoho's Name...I'll Show Him I'm A Karatist - Ken Agyapong

Related Stories Controversial NPP Member of Parliament for Assin Central Honourable Kennedy Agyapong has served notice of a fight against embattled Deputy General Secretary of the opposition NDC Koku Anyidoho, threatening to beat him to pulp.



“That guy, I get angry when I hear his name”, the Assin Central MP said in disgust.



In an interview monitored by mynewsgh.com, Mr Kennedy Agyapong said the public should fix a ring for him and Koku Ayidoho anywhere and they will see what he will do to Koku Ayidoho.



Without donor countries you can’t even dune buggy. Where was sovereignty when they were stealing government.



He was reacting to comments attributed to Koku Ayidoho which led to his arrest.



“In 1969-1972. When you read history what happened… what does he mean? What does that mean?” Kennedy Agyapong said.



“That guy I can handle him personally”, he added.



“That guy he is low class. I will finish him. I will beat him and deflate his stomach… He is low class.. Very very low.. Ghana politics has become cheap for you to call me to even talk about Koku Ayidoho.” The MP said.



The MP who has accused Koku Anyidoho of being behind his arrest on treasonable comments under the NDC administration said he had planned to forgive Koku Ayidoho following the sad demise of Alhaji Bature, because he realized life was nothing worth holding a grudge over. He however said he has changed his mind looking at how Koku Ayidoho still talks anyhow.



“I’ve been saying that if you want to see NPP and NDC who is strong, allow me to enter a ring with Koku Ayidoho so that I can deflate his stomach so that he will talk sense. I am a Karatist. I have some moves I will do, I will finish him. I will hit just three places and you will see.”, the firebrand, tough-talking MP said.



While Kennedy Agyapong is asking for a wrestling match with Koku Anyidoho, what he gets is Anita Desooso.



The former Women’s Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Anita Desooso challenged the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong to a fight.



Anita Desooso said she is yearning for a two-man boxing bout to show the outspoken MP “woman power”.



“Ken Agyapong should leave Koku and face me. I will beat him like my child”, she said.