NDC’s 2016 Electoral Defeat Was Meant To Expose The NPP - Adongo

According to him, if the NDC had not been defeated for NPP to come, Ghanaians would have continued to see the Akufo-Addo side as the best team that could have delivered Ghana, but never had the chance to.



"Now that they are in power, Ghanaians can see them for who they are," the opposition’s leading voice on economics and governance issues said.



Mynewsgh covered a speech Mr Adongo gave to students of Tamale Technical University campus on Saturday.



“I have to say right now, that the people of Ghana have been shortchanged. I have to repeat it right here, that the economic Messiah, who many Ghanaians looked to because of many many inconsistent propaganda statement, the man who promised moon and promised heaven, God wanted him to be exposed”, he said.



“And as a results, God asked His Excellency John Drammani Mahama to give him just four(4) years to be exposed. Unfortunately, it has not taken Dr. Mahamud Bawumia four years. It has taken him one year. And his silence on national economic discourse is deafening. Dr. Bawumia now thinks twice before he makes a comment”, Mr. Adongo added.



The Bolgatanga Central legislator revealed that the governing New Patriotic Party does not have the nation at heart, but rather have Ghanaians in their pockets, as he described the NPP as “property-grabbing democrats”..



“As long as NPP continue to be in office, you are not going to get the schools that the NDC has been building for you. You are not going to get the water that NDC was providing. You are not going to get the roads that NDC has been building”, he told the students who were excited all through his eloquent presentation, spiced with humour.



“In fact, you are not going to get the hospitals that were been constructed across the country. The reason is, these are property-grabbing democrats. Who are looking at nothing, other than their pockets”, the MP stressed.



He however believed the difference between the opposition NDC and the ruling NPP is now clear for Ghanaians to judge them which party is better.



He said in one year, the points of comparison between the two parties were as clear as night and day:



“After one year of NPP in government, we can now compare apples with apples. After one of NPP in government, we can now compare incompetence with competence. And after one year of NPP in government, it is now possible to compare the commissioner general to the launching general. And most importantly, after one year in office, the truth will separate from propaganda”, he stated.



The program was convened by the Tertiary Education Institution Network (TEIN) of the NDC at the Tamale Technical University campus.



Other speakers at the event included Hon A.B.A Fuseini, MP for area and Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed.





