Anyidoho’s Comments Were unnecessary - Inusah Fuseini

Related Stories Alhaji Inusah Fuseini, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Tamale Central Constituency has observed that the coup d’etat comments of the Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho were needless, unwarranted and unnecessary.



According to him, the NDC executive ought not to have made such pronouncements in the first place that led to his arrest and temporal incarceration.



“Back to Koku’s comments, to be honest, I also have the view Koku’s comments were needless, unwarranted and unnecessary but that does not derogate from his rights. I am not condemning him”, he disclosed on Joy Fm’s news analysis programme newsfile last Saturday.



He is of the conviction the country is practicing and advancing in a democracy where freedom of speech is an important ingredient which every citizen has a right to exercise though with limitations.



“We are in a democracy and three things are very important, yesterday I listened to the President when he was giving a speech where he mentioned democratic accountability. Freedom of speech is very very important… it is a cardinal requirement in any thriving democracy Koku exercised his rights to speak his mind. Freedom from arbitrary arrest is a cardinal requirement of any democracy. Freedom of Speech has limitations but that lose limitations must be founded by law”, he observed.



The former Minister of Lands and Forestry said Koku’s comments can be categorized under mere path as he did not have the capacity to execute what he was reported to have said in the comments that landed him in trouble.



“Whether mere path can be said to be treasonable or subversive. You have linked the path to activities or stated intentions Mere path do not mean anything because he has no capacity to what he said he wanted to do. There’s no art. To find the mind’s construction in the face”, he quoted from Shakespeare to advance his argument maintaining it was not necessary in the first place for such comments to have been made.



