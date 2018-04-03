I’m Not Part Of Coup Plot – Sam George

Related Stories Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey George, has dissociated himself from any alleged coup plot adding the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has no coup intentions.



According to the MP, a publication is in circulation on social media and other electronic news platforms with the caption “Exposed!!! NDC has set January 13, 2019 as date for coup”.



The MP stated emphatically in a press release on Monday 2 April 2018 that: “The story is false and has no foundation. I also wish to unequivocally refute all the baseless and spurious claims in the said article and add that, I have never been part of any meeting or a group whose intention was or is to disrupt the 4th Republic”.



He continued: “As a Member of the 7th Parliament of the 4th Republic, and a member of the NDC, I remain committed to our cherished democracy; hence will continue to contribute meaningfully and actively towards its sustainability”.



He indicated that “as a Ghanaian and a member of the NDC, I remain committed to Ghana’s democracy”.



The MP pointed out that the publications followed the arrest of Deputy General Secretary of the NDC, Koku Anyidoho over comments in relation to a coup d’etat.



He charged the Minister of National Security, Mr Albert Kan Dapaah and the entire national security apparatus to ensure that the originators of the false information are brought to book.