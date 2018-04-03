We’ll Fight Anyone Who Attempts To Overthrow Akufo-Addo - Inusah Fuseini

Related Stories Former Minister of Roads and Highways, Alhaji Innusah Fuseini has revealed the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and its functionaries are prepared to fight any individual or group that attempts to overthrow the government of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo through a coup d’état.



“Anybody whether it is Koku or anybody who attempts to overthrow or disturb the political establishment we will fight the person to the last of our breath. We are sitting here talking because of democracy, when we were in military dictatorship did have media houses flourishing like we are having”, he quizzed on Joy Fm’s news analysis programme newsfile, monitored by MyNewsGH.com.



According to him, no military man should create an opportunity for any government to advance excuses it would have done more if it had not been overthrown as a result of a coup d’état underscoring the need for the citizenry to jealously guard the freedom they are enjoying under the democracy.



“Democratic accountability means that at the end of every four years we will go assess you. If you meet our reasonable and legitimate expectations and you are able to deliver your promises we will retain you if not we change you. Government is established for the welfare of the people of the country”, he stressed reiterating that the comments of the NDC executive were needless, unwarranted and unnecessary.



Background



The outspoken Deputy General Secretary of the NDC, Koku Anyidoho was last week detained for two nights after his arrest by personnel of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service at the International Press Center for alleged treasonable comments.



They proceeded to conduct a search of his house and have today announced his appearance in court.



Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia had described the arrest of his deputy allegedly for making alleged ‘treasonable comments’ as a blessing in disguise in the light of the demonstration they were organizing.



Mr Koku Anyidoho reportedly said the history of Akufo-Addo’s father’s deposition in a coup d’état will repeat itself on Accra-based Happy FM.



“On January 13, 1972 a certain Col. Ignatius Kutu Acheampong led a movement that removed the Progress Party from power. Busia was the Prime Minister and Akufo-Addo’s father was a ceremonial president. Somebody should tell Nana Akufo-Addo that history has a very interesting way of repeating itself.” Koku said.



“There’ll be a civil revolt. There’ll be a people’s movement. During President John Mahama’s tenure didn’t we receive similar threats from the likes of Let My Vote Count and OccupyGhana,” Koku said on Happy FM.



“There’ll be a civilian coup d’etat; there’ll be a social revolution and the movement is starting on Wednesday. He [Akufo-Addo] will be fed up at the Presidency.”



But the NDC General Secretary Asiedu Nketia has asked Ghanaians to rubbish Koku’s statement as it doesn’t represent the NDC position.