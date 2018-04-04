Thank You All For Such A Historic Moment In Kwahu- Nana B

Related Stories It was a humbling experience last Saturday in Kwahu as the youth of our great party turned up in their numbers to join me on my 'Easter Walk'.



The passion and enthusiasm of our youth on the day was overwhelming. We sent a strong signal to the world that the confidence of the Ghanaian youth in the Akufo Addo Government was intact.



I am greatful to God for an incident free event despite the huge crowd. To the Eastern Regional Minister, Hon. Eric Darfour, Minister of state at the Presidency and MP for Abetifi, Hon. Bryan Acheampong, MP for Mpraeso, Hon. Seth Acheampong, DCE's for Mpraeso and Abetifi and Hon. Jeff Konadu(incoming Eastern Regional Secretary), I say a big thank you.*



To my brother, Jerry Osei-Poku, Eastern Regional Youth organizer, you described the walk as the the biggest political event you have witnessed during Easter festivities. I say you were a brick in the success of the event. My senior brother Kofi Adu, aka Agya Koo, God bless you.



Most importantly i say thank you to our able Constituency Youth Organizers, Tescon leaders and the teeming youth of our party who supported and were present at the walk, I am eternally grateful.



Last Saturday was yet another example of what our collective energies can achieve for our great party.



The efforts of the teeming youth of our country which won us a historic victory in 2016 cannot be forgotten. This is what fuels my ambition to become the next National Youth Organizer of our party. I am confident that with the mighty hand of God at work and your support, we will be victorious.



Once again, I am grateful.



God bless us all



NYAME NSA WOM!!



Nana Boakye(Nana B)

Nyame Nsa Womu