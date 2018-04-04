Ministry Moves To Block Revenue Leakages

Related Stories The Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry has announced plans to digitize fees collection and administration at tourist sites.



Mrs. Catherine Afeku, the Minister, said this would help block revenue leakages.



It would significantly reduce corruption – diverting funds that should go to the state into private pockets.



This was going to allow for effective monitoring, to seal the financial loopholes, she added.



The Minister was speaking when she took a tour of the Cape Coast and Elmina Castles to access the state of the facilities.



She hinted at the construction of a wooden ship on a “high rise deep-seated sedimentary rock” close to the Cape Coast Castle to add to the numerous historical buildings, monuments and cultural artefacts in the Central Region.



That would enhance wealth and employment creation.



Mrs. Afeku spoke of the unwavering determination of the Ministry to lead efforts at improving sanitation in the coastal areas.



It was going to work together with the Ministries of Sanitation, Information Fisheries and Aquaculture and Local Government and Rural Development on a vigorous campaign to end open defecation in these areas.



She invited the traditional authorities to join the effort at stopping the unhealthy practice, something, which was unhelpful to tourism development.



Mr. Kwamena Duncan, the Regional Minister, pledged to do everything to stop people from defecating in the open.



They would engage the people – help them to understand why they should avoid doing anything that could hurt the tourism industry.