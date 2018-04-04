30 To Contest NPP Brong-Ahafo Regional Election

Related Stories Thirty (30) candidates are in the race for regional executive positions in the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Brong-Ahafo.



Three candidates have filed their nomination to contest the Regional Chairman position – the incumbent, Thomas Adu-Appiah, Dr. Charles Kwame Adoo and Francis Opoku Sarfo.



Patrick Peprah Appiagyei, Dabie Appiah Mensah, Shaibu Bamba, Dr. Emmanuel Opoku Marfo and Kwame Baffoe, are vying for first Vice Regional Chairman.



That of the second Vice Regional Chairman is a straight fight between Joseph Mensah and Owusu Banahene, while three people – Kofi Ofosu Boateng, David Boakye and John Nketiah battle it out for the post of Regional Secretary.



The Deputy Regional Secretary election would be a choice between Clement Bonsu and M. B. Gausu and for Treasurer, Justice Appiah Antwi and Alhaji Issaka have put themselves up.



Rasheed Konlaabig is the sole candidate for the position of Regional Organizer.



For Women’s Organizer, Doris Asomah, Patience Tettey and Dorothy Ama Ampomah are the contestants.



Kassim Siaka, Amadu Bermah Suleman and Alhaji Adam, are going for Nasara Coordinator, as Abdul Razak, Eugene Kusi Boakye, Richard Adu, Michael Osei Boateng and Isaac Kwame Benkae slug it out for the Youth Organizer position.



The party’s Deputy Regional Organizer, Richard Kyeremeh, confirmed this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) and said the date for the polls was yet to be fixed.