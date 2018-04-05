Ghana Is Hell Under Akufo-Addo-Yammin

Joseph Yammin Related Stories Former Deputy Ashanti Regional Minister, Joseph Yammin has painted a gloomy picture about the current Ghanaian economy following the exit of erstwhile National Democratic Congress (NDC) in which he served in.



He described the current state of affairs in Ghana as next to hell under the presidency of Nana Akufo-Addo revealing that the President has also failed to give Ghanaians the heaven on earth he promised.



“If you ask me Ghana is next to hell”, he likened on Kumasi-based Abusua FM hosted by Kwame Adinkra and monitored MyNewsGh.com



According to the outspoken politician and Reverend Minister, the economic conditions in the country is are unbearable which has compelled some people to resort to various unapproved ways for survival contrary to what the government prior to being handed power promised.



“Today people are suffering and they cannot feed themselves and families”, the aspiring Ashanti Regional chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has observed.



“The Akufo-Addo government has failed them after promising to make life easy for them in the last general election”, Hon. Joseph Yammin told the host.



“Let us be truthful to ourselves and make should that we should President Akufo-Addo and the NPP government exit in 2020”, he admonished voters.



His comments were in direct reaction to achievements cataloged by the Minister of Information, Dr Mustapha Abdul-Hamid.



Earlier this week, he took to social media platform Facebook to list what he called ‘significant successes’ the government of His Excellency President Akufo-Addo has chalked in its first one budget year.



Among some of the “successes”, he mentioned include the Free SHS program, the restoration of the nursing and teacher trainee allowances, the stability of our currency, the passage of the Special Prosecutor law and appointment of Mr Martin Amidu; reducing sole-sourcing, building a resilient economy, among others.









