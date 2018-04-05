Members Of Parliament Demand Bodyguards

Related Stories The leadership of parliament has renewed calls for MPs to be given police protection at home.



First Deputy Majority Chief Whip, Mathew Nyindam, says he believes it is important for security personnel to be detailed in the homes of all MPs.



The Kpandai lawmakers questioned why MPs are often lambasted when such calls are made.



Responding to a recent attack on opposition MP for Asunafo South, Mr Eric Opoku, Mr Nyindam entreated the police to arrest and prosecute the perpetrators.



However, the Executive Director of the African Centre for Security and Counter-terrorism, Emmanuel Kotin, disagrees with assigning police officers to guard lawmakers in their homes.



According to him, providing 275 MPs will have a toll on the public purse, and, so entreated the MPs to provide their own security.