Bright Botchway Joins NDC C/R Race For Deputy Regional Youth Organizer   

Astute communicator and grassroots Organizer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Bright Botchway has joined the race to become the party's Deputy Youth Organizer in the Central region.



Bright Botchway who is currently the Communications Officer for the Gomoa East constituency previously held the position of Branch Youth Organizer in Agona east constituency.



Bright has also worked in other capacities in the party having held the position of the Vice President of the Tertiary Education Institutions Network (TEIN) of the party at the Pan- African University, now Perez University, chapter between 2014 and 2015, and as a regional communications member in the region.



A graduate of Perez University with a degree in Marketing, Bright also doubles as the General Secretary of the Young Cadres Association (YCA), a vibrant youth group in the fold of the NDC.



Declaring his intentions to run for the position of the Deputy Regional Youth Organizer of the NDC in the Central Region, Mr. Botchway intimates “the ultimate goal is to help the party wrestle power from the hands of the incompetent Akufo-Addo-led government.”



“I believe I will better serve the party in a capacity as the Deputy Regional Youth Organizer where my skills in organizing and rallying people for the party will be better brought to bear”, he said.



“We have all seen the havoc being done to this country and we cannot sit by to let President Akufo-Addo or anybody from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) toy with the governance of this country after 2020. Our goal is thus to win power and return the country back to the path of prosperity”, he added.



As the party prepares for its upcoming elections to elect executives to lead the management of the party, many watchers are looking forward to seeing competent and hardworking people lead the affairs of the party.



Bright Botchway’s declaration adds added impetus to the competition as his vibrancy and working ethics have been variously exhibited during several party activities over the years.