US Deal: Angry Akufo-Addo An ‘Intoxicated Power - Drunk Dictator’ - Sam George

Related Stories Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam George is accusing President Akufo-Addo of being an ‘intoxicated power-drunk dictator’ over the President’s address on Thursday regarding the controversial US military deal.



He was speaking on GhOne TV’s State of Affairs with Nana Aba Anamuah.



He said the President appeared “like an angry despot who felt insulted by a contrary opinion”, telling viewers that President Akufo-Addo needs anger management lessons.



Sam George, who was being restrained by the hostess from raining “insults” on the President of Ghana refused to heed, insisting the President first insulted they in the minority, for which he deserved a response.



Sam George said the President should expect “fire from us in the minority and we will make sure we right the wrongs of this government”.



President Akufo-Addo today addressed the nation over the controversial US military deal, clarifying that he was not mortgaging the sovereignty of Ghana and has no plans to establish a US military base in Ghana.



The President took on leading members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) for what he described as deliberate attempts to misinform the citizenry in relation to the Ghana-US military cooperation agreement.



He described their conduct as a cynical manipulation and also referred to them as ‘reckless self-seekers’ whose actions must be condemned by well-meaning Ghanaians.



“This is the kind of cynical manipulation by reckless self-seekers, which, in the fullness of time, the people of Ghana will acknowledge and condemn. And I am sure that as the facts become clear and widely available, and as the people come to terms with the evidence, they will reject the falsehood and deliberate attempts to destabilize our peaceful country. Truth is sacrosanct”, he said in a televised address to the nation on Thursday night monitored by MyNewsGH.com



According to him, front-line politicians who have sought to mislead the people in this blatant manner, and those who, for mischievous purposes, leaked the document destined for the scrutiny of Parliament prematurely to a section of the media, who then went on to describe it as a “secret document” have all failed wondering how a secret document could be put before parliament if that was the case.



“How could a document intended for the consideration of Parliament be described as a “secret document”? How could anyone who has been in government and run the administration of this nation feign ignorance of the conditions under which Ghanaian troops undertake peace-keeping operations or the conditions under which our country has collaborated with major international institutions? It is difficult to understand that such people, knowing what they do know, would set about so blatantly to confuse people, and go as far as calling for the overthrow of our democracy? A democracy that has become the beacon of good governance in Africa? A democracy that has survived for a quarter of a century and encompassed even the most irresponsible episodes of ill governance, in a state of unity and stability? A democracy that has provided the framework for systematic developments in our social and economic welfare, and assured us of the longest, uninterrupted period of stable constitutional governance in our history”, he quizzed.