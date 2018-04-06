Akufo-Addo Is Modern Day Nebuchadnezzar - NDC Communicator

Related Stories A communication team member of the main opposition National Democratic Congress [NDC] in the Ashanti Region, Kwaku Asafo Agyei has likened President Akufo- Addo’s administration to that of king Nebuchadnezzar in the bible.



According to him, the President has subjected Ghanaians including the National Association of Graduate Teachers [NAGRAT] into hardship and that he doesn’t think about the lives of Ghanaians.



He also indicated that Akufo- Addo has demonstrated over the past one year that his government only came to create jobs and employment for his family and not the entire country.



Asafo Agyei cited the appointment of finance minister Ken Ofori Attah, Sophia Akufo, Atta Kyea, Gloria Akufo, Virginia Hesse, Gabby Asare Otchere Darko and Asante Bediatuo to back his argument.



Speaking on Abusua Nkommo hosted by Kwame Adinkrah, he indicated that President Akufo- Addo and his government’s lackadaisical attitude towards teachers in the country especially NAGRAT clearly depicts that he does not recognize the good job teachers are doing in the country under his over rated leadership.



He noted that instead of the President paying the teachers, he’s rather embarking on needless adventures and wasting public funds on activities such as the renaming of the Tamale sports stadium after the late vice president Aliu Mahama which cost GHS100,000 and also the allocation of $20 million for GNPC to build a new office.



He also described the renaming of the Flagstaff house on President Akufo-Addo’s birthday as total waste of public funds.



Again, he wondered why President Akufo-Addo who has portrayed himself as an anti-corruption campaigner has allowed his administration to be marred with numerous corrupt activities such as the ‘’Cash for seat saga, Ghana Post GPS and finance minister Ken Ofori Atta’s 2.5 billion bound and also GHS800,000 for the creation of a website.



He concluded by stressing that the NPP with just a year in office has borrowed about close to GHS30 billion yet cannot boast of a single achievement like KVIP.