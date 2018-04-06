Gen Nunuoo Mensah Refutes Akufo-Addo’s Claims

Gen Nunuoo Mensah Related Stories Former Chief of defense staff under the Erstwhile NDC administration Brigadier General Nunuoo Mensah has refuted the claims by president Nana Addo that there is no military base in Ghana.



He quizzed the president stating that,’’ obviously when they come here they will not hang in the air they will definitely need a place to stay and keep their military equipment which makes it a military base.’’



Brigadier Nunuoo Mensah comments is based on the answers by president Nana Addo concerning the Ghana- USA military agreement which has generated into a lot controversy



