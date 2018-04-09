Kennedy Agyapong Sets Up GHC50k Fund To Support NPP Communicators

Related Stories Maverick politician and New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central constituency in the Central Region, Kennedy Agyapong, is worried that members of the communication team of the governing NPP are not being taken care of financially to enable them to communicate government policies and programmes is to Ghanaians.



He noted that there is dependency among the party’s communication team and as a result, they are no longer active in communicating what government is doing like when the party was in opposition because they feel neglected by the party’s hierarchy.



The situation, according to him, is affecting the government despite all the good policies government has implemented within one year four months in office.



He underscored the need for the party to pay attention to needs of the communicators, saying”they are the ones who will communicate what government is doing to Ghanaians.”



“As a party, we should recognize the communicators. It is very very important.They take the message out there and they explain the message so it shouldn’t cost us to take care of them,” he said.



“If we don’t do that all that the NPP and government are doing NDC will rubbish it,” he added.



In his bid to strengthen the communication team of the governing party Hon. Kennedy Agyapong has pledged his commitment to open a bank account with a seed money of GH¢50,000 to be used by the party communicators.



Agyapong who broke the news on Oman FM’s political analysis programme Boiling Point monitored by MyNewsGH.com added that he will also lodge GH¢30,000 cedis month into the account.



To ensure that there is linkage between the party and the various ministries, Hon. Kennedy Agyapong said “In all the Ministries there should be one communicator who will be a liaison officer between the party and the ministry. This person will take information about the successes chalked by the ministry and investigations conducted into the previous administration and furnished the party and we will know what government has been able to do and the level of corruption which occurred under the NDC”



He charged ministers, Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives to do well to support the communication team to enable them to propagate what the party and government is doing.