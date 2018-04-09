NPP Full Of “Experienced Politicians”…They've 'No Reason To Fail' – Felix Kwakye Jibes   

Related Stories A former deputy Minister of Communications under the previous National Democratic Congress (NDC) government, Felix Kwakye-Ofosu says the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo have no reason to fail Ghanaians. .



In a voice heavy with sarcasm, he indicated that following the numerous assurances and pledges, both prior and after the 2016 election campaign, made by the NPP, it is incumbent on them (NPP) to live up to their promises.



Describing the president and majority of his appointees as “experienced politicians”, he cheekily added that he believed they have the knowledge to “turn things around” after claiming the Mahama-led administration was incompetent.



“In terms of experience in governance, the President and majority of his appointees have it; what with their big portfolios. Economically too they have the men like Dr. Bawumia (Vice President). They can’t fail Ghanaians after their gargantuan promises during the campaign season,” he said in a bitter gibe on NEAT FM’s morning show ‘Ghana Montie’.



Felix Kwakye-Ofosu however told sit-in host, Mc-Jerry Agyemang that “We (NDC) warned them (NPP) when they were making such promises but they did not listen. Now we will keep them on their toes to fulfill those promises.”



“Nana Addo told Ghanaians he will transform Ghana in 18 months, its only two months away so we are waiting to see that happen. There is no excuse for Nana Addo if he failed to deliver. He will be held strictly to what he promised,” he added.