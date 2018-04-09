NPP Needs Change-General Secretary Hopeful, Richard Ahiagbah

Related Stories The race for General Secretary Position of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has become intense as Mr. Richard Ahiagbah, NPP’s General Secretary Hopeful says his party needs change now.



In a statement signed and copied to Peacefmonline.com by Mr. Ahiagbah indicates that the expectation for the party to win elections beyond two terms does not reflect the current state and direction of the party.



Thus, to him, it is for this reason he wants to come on board with his experience and expertise to help the party retain power the next 2020 election.



Below Is Full Statement Of Mr. Richard Ahiagbah, NPP General Secretary Hopeful:



“I am running for the National General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party because our expectation, as a party to win elections beyond two terms does not reflect the current state and direction of the NPP. It is not farfetched to say that the direction of the NPP at present is at variance with the overwhelming desire for successive electoral victories.



I encourage delegates and members not to take my words for it, but rather assess individually whether our party is on the right path to building for victory beyond two terms. This kind of introspective assessment of where we are and where we want to be as a party is necessary especially because planning to win the next election, 2020 started right when the last ballot was cast and counted in 2016.



It’s evident, that as a party, we are united in our ambition to win beyond two terms because we believe continuity will give us the chance to preserve and build on the foundation being raised under H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo. In a workshop for national aspirants of the party on April 4th where I sat some two seats away from the podium, I heard a hopeful President Nana Akuffo Addo commit to building a stronger party, to ensure that he hands over to an NPP president.



The president’s dream is attainable, but first, it requires that we elect a leader, a General Secretary who is willing and able make the necessary investments to bridge the gap between our stated ambition and the state or direction of the party.



Our success lies in building party infrastructure to ensure professional administration of the NPP. This will serve to strengthen the structures of the party, increase efficiency and effectiveness of the party. I can hear our former President Kufuor’s voice “professionalize the administration of the party” even now because anything short of that, amounts to stagnation or peddling backward instead of forward.



As we speak, our party infrastructure is in a state of disrepair, party structures are gravely immobilized because party administration falls very far below expectation. Morale and atmosphere in the party are one of widespread disaffection and disconnect from the grassroots, the heartbeat of the party.



But, there is hope because we are the New Patriotic Party, we have what it takes to rise to the occasion once again. In all things, I trust delegates to make the right choice for a General Secretary of the party because they know that the future is at stake. Certainly, when the hour comes, I pray to be the delegates’ choice to bring about an alignment between the party’s stated expectation for successive electoral victories and state or direction of the part”



