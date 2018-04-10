Presidency Isn't My Immediate Focus, I Have Other Priorities - John Mahama

Related Stories Former President John Dramani Mahama, has revealed that his immediate priority is to help reorganize the National Democratic Congress (NDC), and not to contest as president of Ghana.



As part of his interactions with party supporters during a unity walk on Saturday, April 7, 2018, at Wa, in the Upper West Region, he stated that it is the prime reason for his silence on his intentions.



According to him, his desire to see the NDC back on its feet after its defeat in the 2016 elections outweighs his desire to run for presidency in the year 2020.



He also noted that whichever decision he makes with respect to his bid, will have effects on the party.



"If I say I would not run, then it means that the number of people who will intensify their activity to become the presidential candidates would increase in tempo.



If I say I will run, then it will also have implications on the re-organization exercise because then the focus will be the fact that I say I want to run so that is why I’m doing the things I want to do", he explained.



He went on to say that as the immediate past leader of the party, it is his duty to ensure that the party is back on its feet.



Some NDC stalwarts have already indicated their intention to run on the ticket of the party.



These include the Alban Bagbin, the Second Deputy Speaker and MP for Nadowli-Kaleo and Dr. Ekwow Spio-Garbrah, who previously held three ministerial positions.



Others are Sylvester Mensah, the former Chief Executive of the National Health Insurance Authority and Professor Joshua Alabi, the first Vice-Chancellor of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA).

President Mahama 2







