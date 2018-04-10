Related Stories An Islamic cleric, numerologist and philosopher Sheikh Ustaz Sham-Una Jibril who is known for his accurate predictions on both local and international issues has said that, the Ashanti Region which is known to be the ‘World Bank’ of the ruling NPP will turn into a “Traditional Microfinance” in the 2020 General Elections.



According to him, the ruling party will witness a drastic reduction of voter turnout in the Ashanti Region, as well as in the Eastern Region which might influence their victory.



In the 2012 presidential elections, the then NPP’s flagbearer, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo had 70.9% in the Ashanti Region - then President, John Dramani Mahama managed to poll 28.4% out of the total ballots cast in the Ashanti Region.



But in 2016, the NPP increased the margin of victory. The party polled 76.3% in their claimed 'World Bank'. Then President John Dramani Mahama and the NDC garnered a paltry 23.0% in the Ashanti Region.



In 2012, the NPP polled 56.9% of votes cast in the Presidential Elections in the Eastern Region, whiles the NDC polled 42.0%.



However, in the 2016 elections, the then oppposition party garnered 62.4%, and the NDC, 36.6%.



Sheikh Ustaz Sham-Una Jibril explained that, “To further exhibit my spiritual talent, out of 100% votes that NPP always fetch, it will be reduced to 70%, and in the Eastern Region out of 100%, it will drop to 55%.”



“Most of the voters will not turn out and the polling station executives will not be active as compared to their opponents,” He told Peacefmonline.com in an interview



The soothsayer also noted that “the reason for this prediction is spiritual and cannot be revealed now”.



Sheikh Ustaz Sham-Una Jibril therefore called on the ‘Elephant’ fraternity to pray against any misfortune in the 2020 elections.







