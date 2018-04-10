Stop The Noise...Those Accused Of Taking Double Salaries Will Refund Them - Allotey Jacobs

Related Stories Central Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Bernard Allotey Jacobs, has mounted a spirited defense for former appointees in the erstwhile Mahama administration who have been accused of taking double salaries.



According to Bernard Allotey Jacobs, majority of those named are not aware of the double payments into their accounts.



About 22 former appointees have been named by outspoken Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong as having engaged the the act.



He described the NDC ministers as “nation wreckers” and also condemned his own government for failing to deal with corrupt former appointees of the Mahama administration.



But on Adom FM Tuesday, Allotey Jacobs bemoaned what he described as the unnecessary politicization of issues.



He said the former ministers and deputies should be given a fair hearing before they are crucified.



The NDC Central Regional Chairman explained that, those accused of taking double salaries have accepted to refund the monies thus could not fathom the noise being made by the NPP.



He revealed that, the monies will be deducted from the ex-gratia of the former appointees at the end of their tenure in Parliament.



Allotey Jacobs called on political parties to quit playing politics with everything and focus on nation building.



In a a sharp rebuttal, however, Central Regional Secretary of the NPP, Richard Takyi-Mensah, expressed shock at the conduct of the former appointees.



He wondered why they did not notify the Accountant General Department of double payments when it reflected in their accounts.



“These former appointees, some of whom are lawyers, should know better. They just wanted to rob the state”, he added.



Aside the refund, Takyi- Mensah called on government to punish them to serve as a deterrent to others.