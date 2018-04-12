NPP National Youth Organizer Race: Dominic Eduah Will Pull Surprises – Ephson

Related Stories Pollster Ben Ephson has said Henry Nana Boakye popularly known as Nana B, an aspirant in the governing New Patriotic (NPP) National Youth Organizer race may not have a chance against his main contender, Dominic Eduah, as a result of the party’s decision to not expand the Electoral College.



“He’s a likeable aspirant and has massive appeal on social media and all that but I tell you the effect of the electoral college will hit him hard. He’ll be disfavored by the NPP’s decision not to open up the electoral college.” he told host Fiifi Banson on Anopa Kasapa on kasapa 102.5 FM.



However, Ephson also believes that in the case where current National NASARA Coordinator, Kamal-Deen Abdulai has pulled out of the National Youth Organizer race, Nana B could scale up his votes with Kamal Deen’s followers.



The National Youth Organizer race promises to be a very interesting one with the candidates trying very hard to outdo each other. The elections are scheduled to take place in June, 2018.



An inspirational and charismatic youth leader Sammi Awuku, has left the position for the National Organizer office within the party. He was as a brick in the operations of the governing party and has been credited with building a formidable, but radical youth group that led the NPP campaign into the 2016 elections.



Political watchers say Awuku’s successor will have a challenging tenure in keeping the momentum of his record.













