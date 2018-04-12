My Appointment To Cancer Board Not Political - Rev. Owusu Bempah

Related Stories Founder of Glorious Word Power Ministry, Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah, has confirmed his appointment to serve on the Breast and Cervical Cancer Board of the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection.



The news of Rev. Bempah’s appointment went viral earlier this week in both traditional and social media platforms. Many Ghanaians have raised concerns over his appointment, asking whether the outspoken man of God has now become a politician.



“My appointment is not a political position or a thank-you appointment but rather an offer of assistance by the ministry to serve Ghanaians,” Rev. Owusu Bempah said.



He debunked claims that his appointment to the board as a reward by the Akufo-Addo led administration base on his spiritual contributions towards the party’s 2016 electoral victory.



He spoke on Wednesday on Adom FM’s Burning Issues program, hosted by Afia Pokua.



“I have received a letter from the Gender Ministry requesting my assistance to support the ministry in my capacity as a man of God,” he said.



Rev. Owusu Bempah indicated that he has accepted the offer to serve on the Board.



The 16-member Board which was inaugurated by Gender Minister, Otiko Afisah Djaba consists of advocates from the academia and health professionals in the country.



They include President and Founder of Breast Care International, Dr Mrs. Beatrice Wiafe Addai, who will Chair the Board; Deputy Health Minister, Tina Mensah; Charity Binka, a lecturer at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA); Management, Communication and Environmental consultant, Joyce Aryee, and Baffour Awuah, a Radiation Oncologist at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), among others.