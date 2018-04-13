I Wasn’t Coerced To Step Down – Wontumi’s Challenger

Related Stories

Businessman cum Politician Robert Asare-Bediako, has denied any machinations by party big guns in his decision to withdraw from the Regional Chairmanship race.



According to him, he was not coerced to step down as being speculated by reports in the media.



“The move is in the spirit of unity ahead of the 2020 elections. There were no pressure for me to pull out.” he told Accra-based Peace FM.



Mr. Asare-Bediako who was contesting the Ashanti Regional Chairmanship race of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), pulled out from the contest on Wednesday, April, 2018.



There were growing concerns within the ranks and file of the ruling New Patriotic Party(NPP) in the Ashanti Region about the former being forced to withdraw in favour of the incumbent chairman Bernard Antwi Boasiako (Wontumi).



“He was called on Thursday on his way to the vetting to abort his move but he went through the vetting successfully. But the pressure became intense during the Easter festivities, he was called to meet some big men so that he will not contest,” a source told Graphic Online.



NPP Regional executives’ election slated for April 21 to 24



The party is currently preparing to organize elections at the regional level from 21st to 24th April 2018.



This comes after similar elections took place for the polling station and constituency executives.





