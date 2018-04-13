NDC Takes Unity Walk to Kumasi

Related Stories The National Democratic Congress'(NDC) would soon extend its ‘Unity Walk’ to the Ashanti regional capital, Kumasi.



The news comes after barely a week when the party staged a triumphant and mammoth Unity walk in Wa which recorded thousands of party grassroots, sympathisers, bigwigs such as: Party’s general Secretary Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, former appointees and Ministers’ of state, Mr. Julius Debrah (former chief of staff) National organiser,and former President of John Drammani Mahama.



After NDC's 2016 defeat, the National functionaries of the Party through one of the recommendations by the Professor Kwesi Botway Committee instituted a healing mechanism to calm nerves and anxieties of party faithfuls.



The regional and constituency scribes have held similar Unity Walks in about 8-9 regions respectively.



Organisers of the 'Unity Walk' have opined that past editions held in other regions have been highly patronised with massive attendance which has sent shivers down the spine of the NPP who happens to be their closest political rivals.



Some of the regions covered by the UNITY WALK so far included the Brong Ahafo, Western, Greater Accra , Eastern, Central amongst others.



Scheduled on the 28th April 2018,it’s unclear which location will be chosen by the organisers to host the event. The Ashanti regional executives have expressed that they will soon abreast the public about the road maps of the program.



But for all intends and purposes, the walk would be expected to draw people from both far and near across the region.



Meanwhile, the Ashanti region has over the years sting the NDC in terms of voting and declarations of results.



This has epitomized the ruling government’s grip on the region as its electoral world bank in past elections. The NPP gained 78% as against unsatisfactory votes of about 25% by the NDC during the last elections in the Presidential slots.



Currently, the ruling New Patriotic Party have 44 parliamentary seats whereas the main opposition NDC trailed with only 3 seat in parliament



Though political pundits have christened the region as a no go area for the NDC, top executives in the party however claimed they are unperturbed and would remain very steadily to accelerate working strategies to gather support for the party ahead of the 2020 elections.