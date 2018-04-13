 
 

Prez Akufo-Addo Appoints CEOs & Dep CEOs Of The Dev't Authorities   
 
13-Apr-2018  
13-Apr-2018
       
 
 
 
 
The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has appointed, in accordance with applicable laws, the following persons to act as Chief Executive Officers and Deputy Chief Executive Officers of the Coastal, Middle Belt and Northern Development Authorities.

Find the list below:

COASTAL DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY

NAME                                                 POSITION                                                  PROFESSION

1. Samuel Attah-Mensah                   Chief Executive Officer                                    IT Professional
2. Jerry Ahmed Shaib                   Deputy Chief Executive Officer                             Lawyer
3. Bob-Charles Agbontor              Deputy Chief Executive Officer                             Quantity Surveyor
4. Mona Gertrude Effah Deputy          Chief Executive Officer                                   Lawyer
5. Emmanuel Affram Anim Deputy      Chief Executive Officer                                   Administrator


MIDDLE BELT DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY

1. Joe Danquah                            Chief Executive Officer                                        Administrator
2. Joyce Opoku-Boateng             Deputy Chief Executive                                           Officer Lawyer
3. Vincent Frimpong Manu          Deputy Chief Executive Officer                            Development Practitioner
4. Alexander Ferka                     Deputy Chief Executive Officer                               Accountant/Banker


NORTHERN DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY

1. Alhaji Abdel-Majeed Haroun         Chief Executive Officer                                   Agricultural Economist
2. Lariba Zuweira Abudu               Deputy Chief Executive                                           Officer Teacher
3. Osmani Aludiba Ayuba              Deputy Chief Executive Officer                       Chartered Accountant/Banker
4. Stephen Yir-Eru Engmen Deputy    Chief Executive Officer                                     Development Practitioner

The appointees are to act pending the receipt of the constitutionally required advice of the governing Boards of the Development Authorities, given in consultation with the Public Services Commission.

The three Development Authorities are tasked with the implementation of the Infrastructure for Poverty Eradication Programme (IPEP) – the Programme which will ensure the disbursement of the equivalent of $1 million per constituency per year, in fulfillment of President Akufo-Addo’s 2016 campaign pledge.



Signed

Eugene Arhin
Director of Communications
 
 
Source: Peacefmonline.com/Ghana
 
 

