Prez Akufo-Addo Appoints CEOs & Dep CEOs Of The Dev't Authorities   

The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has appointed, in accordance with applicable laws, the following persons to act as Chief Executive Officers and Deputy Chief Executive Officers of the Coastal, Middle Belt and Northern Development Authorities.



Find the list below:



COASTAL DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY



NAME POSITION PROFESSION



1. Samuel Attah-Mensah Chief Executive Officer IT Professional

2. Jerry Ahmed Shaib Deputy Chief Executive Officer Lawyer

3. Bob-Charles Agbontor Deputy Chief Executive Officer Quantity Surveyor

4. Mona Gertrude Effah Deputy Chief Executive Officer Lawyer

5. Emmanuel Affram Anim Deputy Chief Executive Officer Administrator





MIDDLE BELT DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY



1. Joe Danquah Chief Executive Officer Administrator

2. Joyce Opoku-Boateng Deputy Chief Executive Officer Lawyer

3. Vincent Frimpong Manu Deputy Chief Executive Officer Development Practitioner

4. Alexander Ferka Deputy Chief Executive Officer Accountant/Banker





NORTHERN DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY



1. Alhaji Abdel-Majeed Haroun Chief Executive Officer Agricultural Economist

2. Lariba Zuweira Abudu Deputy Chief Executive Officer Teacher

3. Osmani Aludiba Ayuba Deputy Chief Executive Officer Chartered Accountant/Banker

4. Stephen Yir-Eru Engmen Deputy Chief Executive Officer Development Practitioner



The appointees are to act pending the receipt of the constitutionally required advice of the governing Boards of the Development Authorities, given in consultation with the Public Services Commission.



The three Development Authorities are tasked with the implementation of the Infrastructure for Poverty Eradication Programme (IPEP) – the Programme which will ensure the disbursement of the equivalent of $1 million per constituency per year, in fulfillment of President Akufo-Addo’s 2016 campaign pledge.







Signed



Eugene Arhin

