Obinim Sticker Comment: What’s Wrong If Someone Wants To Help Your Plight? – Adongo

Everyone needs the touch of God from time to time to be healed and to be empowered for greater works, there's therefore absolutely nothing wrong if someone who has another's interest at heart is recommending that the first gentleman of Ghana seeks assistance from a powerful man of God as Obinim, who knows? Perhaps through his stickers President Akufo-Addo may just be able to resolve the nation's woes, this is the posturing of Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga Central, Isaac Adongo.



“This is someone God has blessed with the anointing. He has given him the power to heal the sick and is helping humanity so what is wrong if someone recommends that go and use some of the stickers which have the power to help you?” he quizzed in an interview on Accra-based Asempa FM.



Mr. Adongo believes the ‘powerful’ man of God, Bishop Daniel Obinim should be arrested if government truly perceives the stickers as evil and bad.



“If the current government are convinced Obinim’s stickers are not helpful to society, they should arrest him”, he disclosed on Asempa Fm”.



Rather than deem it an insult and offensive, the Bolga Central MP believes the President and his government should consider it as the country stands to benefit much more.



“He uses the stickers for a good purpose by giving people strength, healing the sick and helping society as a whole. If the stickers are not good, I am challenging them to go and arrest him so he stops its production because I see nothing wrong in recommending some good for our president and his government because it will benefit all of us”, he insisted.