Prosecute Those Behind Visa Scandal-Lawyer Yaw Boafo

Private legal practitioner, Yaw Boafo is advocating for the prosecution of anyone found to have played a role in the infamous Australia Olympics visa scandal.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo last week suspended Deputy Minister of Sports Pius Enam Hadzide and the Boss of the National Sports Authority Robert Sarfo Mensah.



President of the Ghana Olympic Committee, Ben Nunoo Mensah, the Chef de Mission and other high-level officials who were at Gold Coast for the 2018 Commonwealth Games “have been recalled from the Games to assist in investigations currently being undertaken by the Criminal Investigation Department of the Police Service”.



But Mr Boafo who was speaking to the issue on Kumasi-based Pure FM said suspending them is not enough but that anyone found to have had a hand in the shady deals must be dealt with in accordance with the laws of the country.



He disclosed that the President won the mandate of Ghanaians with his promise of uprooting corruption but if he allows such practices to fester on, he is likely to lose the confidence reposed in him at the 2016 polls.



Meanwhile, the President has suggested that “anyone caught in the scandal should be prosecuted because the extreme damage done to the nation has the tendency of denying genuine people with genuine interest visas in future events”