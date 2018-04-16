NDC Intellectuals Unmatched-Hon Isaac Adongo

Related Stories The intellectual ability of President Akufo-Addo’s 110 Ministers has been questioned by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).



Mr Isaac Adongo, Member of Parliament (MP) for Bolgatanga Central believes claims by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) it has the intellectuals compared to the NDC is just a mere rhetoric and in variance with the reality on the ground.



He is convinced that the number of intellectuals in his party is unmatched which was manifested by the number of ministers the erstwhile Mahama administration worked with prior to exiting office on January 7, 2018.



Addressing the University for Development Studies (UDS) Navrongo Branch of the Tertiary Educational Institutions Network (TEIN), he maintained that there are more intellectuals in the NDC than the NPP and therefore cautioned that members should not be cowed into submission the governing party has intellectuals.



“NPP succeeded in convincing Ghanaians they are the party of intellectuals but there are more intellectuals in the NDC which is evident by the quality of debates on the floor of parliament with fewer numbers. We have won all debates on the floor of parliament. Check in the media … the quality of debates of NDC caucus in the media is quite high”, he disclosed



He reiterated that this is also evident in the number of ministers in the current administration compared to that of the NDC indicating that a Ministry currently being handled by four persons was solely handled by Felix Ofosu-Kwakye



“Felix Ofosu-Kwakye managed what Mustapha Hamid is complaining of being tiring with four others and I dare to say that the quality of intellectuals in the NDC is completely unmatched. NDC made use of use fewer and clever persons to deliver what the NPP uses masses to do. 6 Ministers now managing what 2 were doing”, he stressed.



