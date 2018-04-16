NDC Blows GH¢8.1m On YEA Outreach Programmes

Related Stories During the latter stages of the Mahama-led National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration, the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) blew a staggering GH¢ 8.1 million on sensitisation programmes alone.



Interestingly, the colossal money, per documents at the YEA office, was given to some selected traditional leaders and some were also used to organise press conferences, among other insignificant activities.



Sammi Awuku, a top member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), who has sighted the document, made the revelation whilst speaking on Peace FM Thursday.



According to him, several tongues would be wagging if how the colossal money was spent is disclosed to the public one after the other, adding that the matter needs urgent scrutiny by the appropriate authorities.



“Per the breakdown of the huge money, as the documents suggested, a whopping GH¢40,000 was used to organise a press conference in Ho in the Volta Region, which is ridiculous,” Sammi Awuku charged on radio.



He added that the records also showed that “a certain chief in the country was given a staggering GH¢35,000, an amount which to me is equally ridiculous and unacceptable, to say the least.”



Sammi Awuku, who sounded very peeved about the appalling manner in which the money was expended, stated that it is about time people in public offices started to take serious caution in applying public purse.



Touching on the performance of the President Akufo-Addo’s administration so far, he pointed out that the NPP administration has done a yeoman’s job to improve the state within less than one-and-half year.