Fashion Police Wanted (PHOTOS)

Related Stories The third annual Glitz Style Awards was night of showcasing Ghana’s best in style, and the fashionistas were out in their numbers at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel, on Saturday night. And as usual, there were some unusual styles that caught our eyes for all the wrong reasons!



Fashion illustrator, Papa Oppong and his partner seemed to top the list of the oddly dressed, and I know some people claiming to have a taste for ‘high fashion’ will hail this…but we are asking… ‘what were they thinking?’



Papa oppong explaining his choice of style for night wrote on Facebook:“I wear what I want, how I want and when I want. I don’t care about your rules and regulations, darling.- Alternate Japanese delinquent.”