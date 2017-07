Related Stories Kumawood actor Wayoosi before his kidney problem in 2016, which nearly took his life, was one of the few Ghanaian celebrities who live an absurd lifestyle.



The actor on Celebrity Ride With Zionfelix, stated that he had no co-equal when he sat down to drink alcohol.



According to him, he could drink eight (8) bottles of Guinness in a day and that was even after taking in other beverages with low alcoholic content.



“I don’t know the kind of alcoholic beverage I couldn’t drink. I never locked after drinking any alcoholic drink, it will never happen. I can sit and drink with you and I’ll be fit to move but you can never stand on your feet again.



I couldn’t count the number of drinks I take in a day because I wasn’t drinking at one place but I can say I was taking about eight or nine bottles of Guinness in a day and that is after taking out the drinks with low alcoholic content.” he disclosed.



When Zionfelix, host of the show asked if he used to smoke before he was admitted to the Komfo Anokye Teaching hospital in 2016, he replied, “I never did that”.



Watch Wayoosi on Celebrity Ride With Zionfelix below: