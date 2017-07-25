2017 Golden Movie Awards Africa: Full List of Winners

Related Stories The third edition of Golden Movie Awards Africa 2017 came off on Saturday July 22, 2017 at the Movenpick Hotel, Accra.



Among the winners for the GMAA 2017 were OC Ukeje, Kalsoume Sinare, Lirotha McDonald, Roselyn Ngissah, Kobby Rana and Emma Sinari.



This year’s edition was hosted by popular Nigerian comedian Ayo Makun, and Actress Osas Ighodaro Ajibade.



Golden Movie Awards Africa (GMAA) is organised by NMJ Ghana to celebrate the achievements of the industry players in movie making on the African continent and the African diaspora.



Golden Honourary Award – Madam Grace Omaboe (Maame Dokono)



Golden Actor (Comedy) – Lirotha McDonald (Samba)



Golden Actress (Comedy) – Ade Kelly (Samba)



Golden Supporting Actor (Comedy) – Dan Davies (A Trip To Jamaica)



Golden Supporting Actress (Comedy) – Roselyn Ngissah (Amakye & Dede)



Golden Actor (Drama) – O.C. Ukeje (Catch. ER)



Golden Actress (Drama) – Kalsoume Sinare (Sala)



Golden Supporting Actor (Drama) – Wale Ojo (Ayama)



Golden Supporting Actress (Drama) – Emman Sinare (Sala)



Golden Actor (Series) – Lirotha McDonald (Samba)



Golden Actress (Series) – Ade Kelly (Samba)



Golden Most Promising Actor/Actress – Hauwa Alhahbura (3 Is A Crowd)



Golden Discovery Actor/Actress – Emman Sinare (Sala)



Golden Movie (Comedy) – A Trip To Jamaica



Golden Movie – Lotanna



Golden TV Series – Samba



Golden Short Film – Bitter Sweet Wine



Golden Indigenous – Daggers of Life



Golden Story (Drama) – Sala



Golden Sound – Lotanna



Golden Writer (Comedy) – Ayo Makun (A Trip To Jamaica)



Golden Writer (Drama) – Kobi Rana (Sala)



Golden Art Director – Toca MacBaror (Lotanna)



Golden Director – Toca MacBaror (Lotanna)



Golden Editor – Laurenne Abdullah & Peter Sedufia (Keteke)



Golden Cinematography – Toca MacBaror (Lotanna)



Golden Costumier – Lotanna



Golden Make-up Artist – Sandra & Hakim (Slow Country)