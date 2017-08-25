American Actor Lance In Ghana To Promote Movie...Rates Ghana Jollof Highly

American actor, model and photographer, Lance Gross is currently visiting Ghana, and among many other things he is loving Ghanaian Jollof.

Lance, who is currently promoting the movie, ‘When Love Kills(trailer below)’ , had a taste of Ghana jollof at Big Sam’s Kitchen, and rated it highly.

He made a post on Instagram saying: “The Jollof Rice I just had was BOMB!”

Lance is best known for his role as Calvin Payne on the TBS sitcom Tyler Perry’s House of Payne, as well as appearing in other Tyler Perry productions such as the Meet the Browns film and Tyler Perry’s Temptations: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor.

He also co-starred in 2010’s Our Family Wedding alongside Forest Whitaker, Carlos Mencia, America Ferrera, and Regina King. He also starred as Secret Service Agent Marcus Finley in NBC’s political drama Crisis.



Lance can soon be seen in ‘When Love Kills’ which premieres August 28 on TV One in the US. It based on a gripping true story and stars Niatia ‘Lil Mama’ Kirkland as Falicia Blakely, a young woman who gets caught up with the wrong man who leads her down a dangerous path of drugs, gun and more.

At 16 and already a mother, Blakely is at odds with her mom and soon begins working at a strip club when she meets Dino (Lance Gross), a man who she thinks is the man of her dreams. Dino, however, is much more than he seems and soon pulls Falicia into a dangerous life of crime that changes everything she knows about herself.

Gross's late father was of Ghanaian decent and married his mother before moving the family to Nevada where Lance grew up.































We made it! @codenamerico || These are JOKES people. Please relax, we're just happy to be here...I know the accent off. Thanks.













Instagram Videos-































The Jollof Rice I just had was BOMB! #chefSamofBigSamsKitchen @TheRajwaExperience #TheRajwaExperience













