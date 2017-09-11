Nadia Buari Wins Best Actress Award In Germany

Related Stories Experienced Ghanaian actress, Nadia Buari has made Ghana proud by winning movie award in Germany over the weekend at the 2017 Nollywood Film Festival held in Frankfurt.



The mother of adorable twin baby girls was adjudged the best actress of the year on the night. The ‘Beyoncé’ actress was spotted at the awards ceremony in bright kente cloth and appeared very lively after winning the award. She slayed the red carpets with her livid personality and Ghanaian-inspired outfit for the occasion.



Nadia Buari has been in many Ghallywood movies and the award-winning actress has gained national recognition for her contributions in the entertainment industry.



The award she received in Germany is one of many international awards she has received. The actress has started in many movies with top-notch Ghanaian and Nigerian actors and actresses.