Sarkodie Apologizes To Freddy Meiway

Rapper Sarkodie has said sorry to singer from the Ivory Coast Freddy Meiway for turning down his offer to collaborate with him. Freddy Meiway who performs at the second edition of Exclusive Men Of The Year Awards this Saturday evening in an interview on Joy FM ahead of the show said Sarkodie disrespected him sometime past. This he said was because he sent Sarkodie a song to feature on for more than a year and a half but the rapper failed do the song.



The ‘Miss Lolo’ hit singer listing some of the Ghanaian artistes he respects and appreciates, refused to talk about Sarkodie when he was asked during an interview on Cosmopolitan Mix with Doreen Andoh on Friday, June 23.



“I have respect for the old ones, Kojo Antwi, Amakye Dede, Amandzeba, Gyedu-Blay Ambolley, Osibisa, several of them but the new generation, I know a few names, Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy. I know another [one] but I don’t want to talk about him, his name starts by S but he [doesn’t] have respect for the old man.”



Hours after Freddy Meiway’s comment on the Multimedia Group-owned radio station, Obidi took to twitter to apologise to the legend. According to the ‘Adonai’ hitmaker, the legend should give him another chance for the collaboration to happen.



“Awwwww daddy!!!!!!! I’m sooooo sorry !!!!! I still feel bad till date daddy … I do respect you a lot



So legend Freddy Meiway sent me a record long ago and song was soooo deep I had to take all time in the world to be able to fit on it



It took me for ever and I never announced it cos was that excited and wanted to really kill it



Sometimes it happens but my wrong was not keeping him updated and always wanting the perfect time to get what I needed for the record



I’m sorry daddy … Really sorry … Hope I can still make it up to you … I respect you a lot !!!!” Sarkodie pleaded.



Exclusive Men of The Year Award happens on Saturday, June 24 at the Kempiski Hotel in Accra. Other artistes joining the Ivorian include Osibisa band, Efya, Irene Logan and many others.