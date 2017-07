Related Stories Singer, Knii Lante and fast-rising female artiste, Feli Nuna have finally released their much- talked about collaboration titled 'You'.



The Afro-Pop influenced song is love themed and talks about appreciating your lover in both good and bad circumstances.



Feli Nuna brings her A-game on this song and her verse and impressive vocals blend perfectly with Knii Lante's amazing vocal and lyrical prowess.



'You' was co-produced by Genius Selection and Knii and is a song most industry critics have tipped to break through and become a big hit.



Check out the new collaboration below:



Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.