Related Stories Nigerian singer and songwriter Mr Eazi has released a new ‘banger’ featuring Ghanaian Rapper Medikal titled ‘Tilapia’.



The anticipated visuals of ‘Tilapia’ is based on a true life story was directed by Peter Sedufia. The video which is also a short film features sensation Actress Fela Makafui of YOLO TV series fame.



