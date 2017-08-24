Becca ‘Unveiling’ Album Promo On UK Buses

Related Stories There’s no denying the fact that, Becca is arguable the Ghanaian female artist with the best international appeal and her association with label, Zylofon Music, is catapulting her global charm to unimaginable proportions – www.entertainmentgh.com can state!



The artist and record label, Zylofon Media are putting in much effort to promote the musician’s latest album, Unveiling.



www.zionfelix.com reports that the two after taking over the streets of Ghana with billboards of the just released album flew to Nigeria and other African countries to promulgate the album. Just when many thought that was the end, something new is up – Becca has taken over buses in London with her third studio album, ‘Unveiling’.



Videos and pictures found on many social media platforms capture adverts of the album on moving buses in U.K’s capital. From the pictures and videos, the artist, real name Rebecca Akosua Acheampomaa Acheampong is beautifully decorated on the red buses with details of the album release and her 10 years anniversary.



Becca and Zylofon Media released the ‘Unveiling’ album on August 18 this year. The 13 track album features top artists like Stonebwoy, Mr. Eazi, Kofi Kinaata, Joyce Blessing, Ice Prince and many others. It can be purchased at all Zylofon Media offices, iTunes, Spotify and other online music stores.