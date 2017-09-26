Eshun Performs At Vodafone African Legends Night

Related Stories Silky voiced Ghanaian musician eShun is billed to perform at the 6th edition of the African legends Night to be headlined by Congolese music legend Kanda Bongo Man on September 30 in Accra.



This year’s edition of the music show will take place at the Banquet Hall of the State House in Accra and according Global Media Alliance, organizers, music legends like Daddy Lumba and Amakye Dede will also feature.



Performing on major platforms with legends has been eShun's Hallmark since her arrival on the music scene. The talented young lady has not faced any roadblocks in establishing a strong image in the Ghanaian music industry.



She has carved a niche for herself making her a recognized Brand to be associated with music legends in Africa. eShun is set to thrill the audience with her soothing voice and classic songs like: Meye, Simple as ABC and others coming this Saturday with Ackah Blay's band. eShun is expected to perform one of the Papa Yankson songs in memory of the late African Music Legend.



Key celebrant at this year’s bash, Kanda Bongo Man, is expected to thrill the audience with some of his popular songs from his celebrated albums of Kwassa Kwassa and Amour Fou.



Last year, the show witnessed great performances from Yvonne Chaka Chaka who collaborated with her ‘daughters’ Becca, Wiyaala and eShun on stage and was spiced up by the robotic Akosua Agyapong, the Kpanlogo man Amandzeba Nat Brew and the smooth taker Nana Tuffuor.



The African Legends Night has since its institution, celebrated renowned African musicians including South Africa's Hugh Masekela and Yvonne Chaka Chaka, Femi Kuti of Nigeria and Freddy Meiway of Ivory Coast.



Global Media Alliance is also partnering the Graphic Showbiz to give out free tickets for the show. All fans need to do is buy copies of the Showbiz, share their thoughts on the various stories on the @DailyGraphicGhana and Graphic Showbiz Facebook pages and they could be the lucky winners.

The names of the winners will be published online and in the Thursday, September 28 edition of the Graphic Showbiz.



