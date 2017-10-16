Atom Reloaded Warns Patapaa

Related Stories The Ye Wo Krom hitmaker, Atom Reloaded has come out to caution Patapaa over his One Corner tune, which is undoubtedly the most popular song in Ghana at the moment.



According to Atom Reloaded, Patapaa shouldn't be carried away by the "One Corner" fame because this song will not last forever, and it is only best for him Patapaa if he follows it up with another banger.



Ghanaians are expecting another banger from Patapaa after One Corner and from my "Ye Wo Krom" experience, I know it won't be that easy for him because looking at the rate at which One Corner is big, getting another follow up hit song will be extremely difficult so he should start working hard towards that satisfaction for Ghanaians or soon, they will reject him. Atom Reloaded stated.



Atom Reloaded believes if care isn't taken, the song will fade out like other hit songs that were circulating on the streets before "One Corner's" existence and the name, "Patapaa" will be forgotten, if he feels too comfortable with this fame.



To Atom Reloaded, after Ye Wo Krom became popular, I didn't get too comfortable with just that so I decided to release other songs with other musicians just to be relevant in the industry. Even after all these efforts, not everyone loves my follow up releases like the way they felt attracted to Ye Wo Krom, but I cant complain, I am still doing my best to stay relevant.

He says,



Even after all the attention, awards and wealth Ye Wo Krom brought, I am still working hard to entertain the world with more of my songs.

Atom Reloaded is currently promoting his new collaboration with multiple award winning Ghanaian musician, Bisa Kdei titled "Asaasewura". A very danceable song that is currently cooking hot on the streets.



Bisa Kdei on a party starter song as usual gave it a commercial delivery and the uniqueness of his voice spiced "Asaasewura" up. But wait, is Atom Reloaded right about Ghanaians rejecting "One Corner" soon?



Let's enjoy "Asaasewura" ft Bisa Kdei here.