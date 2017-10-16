Ghana Music Has No Identity- Dada Hafco

Dada Hafco Related Stories High-life artist Terry Asare Boamah popularly known as Dada-Hafco has affirm that Ghana music has no identity.



The Highlife artist in an interview on Neat FMs 'entertianment Ghana' with Kwame Adjietia stated that "Ghana music has no identification unlike our fellow Nigerians and South Africans who if you hear a song you can easily identify who made the song and where it coming from"



Dada Hafco who was a member of a hip-life group called 'Mframa' which made hit songs like 'Filifil' and others is now a solo artist with a new single tittled 'Bedianko' which features Paa Kwasi formally of Double fame. Source: Nana Qwame Gazi