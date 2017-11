Related Stories Drake is loved by his female fans who would do anything to get all of his attention.



Over the weekend, at his Boy Meets World Tour in Auckland, New Zealand, while the Canadian rapper was on stage, a woman took off her bra and threw it at him.



Drake who was pleased with what he saw, picked it up and said he was a single man. While pointing towards where the woman was standing in the crowd, he said: 'I'll talk to you later.'



Watch the video below..





