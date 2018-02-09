Ebony Qualifies For 2018 Ghana Music Awards In Spite Of Her Death – Charter House CEO

Related Stories Ghanaian artiste Ebony stands the chance of earning 2018 Ghana Music Awards nominations in spite of her death.



Mrs. Theresa Ayoade, Chief Executive Officer of CharterHouse, organizers of the awards scheme made the disclosure during a press briefing at the Movenpick Hotel on Friday, February 9, 2018.



Mrs. Ayoade added that her passing won’t in any way affect the possibility of her works getting nominated. A minute silence was held in honour of the ‘Maame Hw3‘ artiste who died late Thursday evening.



Nominations for the 2018 edition of Ghana Music Awards will be unveiled on Friday, March 2, 2018. There will be hourly category or nominees announcement on Television, Radio and via the company’s Social Media accounts.



Some amended categories were also revealed.



A nominees launch party will be held at the Movenpick Hotel to celebrate people who have been nominated in various categories.



The theme for the 19th edition of the event is “Our Music Beyond Borders” – organizers says the intent is to help promote Ghanaian artistes and music beyond the Ghanaian and African market.



The main awards night will be on Saturday, April 14, 2018.



Prior to the main awards night, there will be a nominees jam on March 24, 2018 at Cape Coast, and a music seminar on April 12, 2018 at the Movenpick Hotel.



Ghana Music Awards Festival is the biggest event on the Ghanaian music calendar.



It is powered by CharterHouse in partnership with the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) and under the auspices of the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts and sponsored by Vodafone Ghana.



It seeks to honour artistes and stakeholders in the Ghanaian music industry who have released works that generated the most public excitement within the year under review, and also reward veteran artistes who have blazed the trail in the music industry.





