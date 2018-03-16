I’m The Greatest Ghanaian Of All Times – Gifty Osei

Related Stories Gospel musician Gifty Osei has claimed she is the greatest Ghanaian of all times.



“I think it is me Gifty Osei,” she responded to Giovani Caleb’s question on who she thinks is the greatest Ghanaian of all times, on Starr FM Wednesday.



The sensational musician also listed Daughters of Glorious Jesus, Amy Newman and Yaw Sarpong as her all-time favorite gospel musicians in the country.



The ‘Kamafo’ singer also revealed her dedication to children living with HIV.

“At every quarter of the year I take care of about 50 children with HIV. They are part of my family now. They are aged between 1 to 13 years”.



She also expressed her gratitude to Ghanaians for her nomination in the upcoming VGMAs and urged the industry to welcome the changes in the gospel music industry.



“Thank you Ghana for nominating me in this year’s VGMAs. It feels good to know there are people following you and like what you do. I really appreciate it. The world is changing and everything is changed so I would say the changes in the gospel industry is rebranding