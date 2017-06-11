Stella Damasus 'Slaps' Haters Calling Her Husband Snatcher With These Photos

Related Stories Nollywood Actress, Stella Damasus, who had a face-off with a follower who called her a ‘husband snatcher’ after she shared beautiful photos she took with her husband, Daniel Ademinokan, has written a rejoinder to the face-off.



According to her, the ‘enemy’ is afraid of what she shares and about to achieve with her husband, and so sends his people he has kept in his prison of hate to steal joy and peace. Here’s what she wrote, as she shared more photos that has her husband in it;



“Even the enemy is afraid of what we have and what we are about to achieve together. He sends his people he has kept in his prison of hate to steal joy and peace. I am excited because the battle has already been won. God works in mysterious ways and I am so in love with him.



When Jesus is the centre of your joy, nothing, not even the powers of hell can change that. Marriages are in trouble all over the world because the enemy is trying to destroy what is left of humanity and love so he fills it with hate.



I am one of those who have chosen to fight the good fight and pray for marriages all over the world. Will give you more info as regards the marriage conference series we are putting together.



People don’t know that all the venom they have spewed on us have given us so much content for our conference. TURN YOUR PAIN TO SUCCESS.