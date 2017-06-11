Mr. Beautiful Loses Temper, Fights Driver In Traffic

Mr. Beautiful lost temper on Saturday afternoon in the nation’s capital when he was in traffic.



The genesis of the issue is not known yet but a video available to Zionfelix.net shows the renowned actor angrily insulting a driver at Lapaz.



An eyewitness who sent the video to Zionfelix.net said he does not know what caused his wrath but all he saw was the actor who endorsed NDC ahead of the 2016 polls out of his car insulting the unknown person.



People around who saw the scene went closer and cooled him down.



It is clear the driver offended Clement Bonney but all efforts to reach him for clarification proved futile as at press time.



Watch the video below:

<blockquote class="instagram-media" data-instgrm-captioned data-instgrm-version="7" style=" background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:658px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);"><div style="padding:8px;"> <div style=" background:#F8F8F8; line-height:0; margin-top:40px; padding:27.500000000000004% 0; text-align:center; width:100%;"> <div style=" background:url(); display:block; height:44px; margin:0 auto -44px; position:relative; top:-22px; width:44px;"></div></div> <p style=" margin:8px 0 0 0; padding:0 4px;"> <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BVMsC6SDHFc/" style=" color:#000; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none; word-wrap:break-word;" target="_blank">Mr beautiful insulting a driver in public yesterday on the N1 around lapaz - eye witness</a></p> <p style=" color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px; margin-bottom:0; margin-top:8px; overflow:hidden; padding:8px 0 7px; text-align:center; text-overflow:ellipsis; white-space:nowrap;">A post shared by Zionfelix.com (@zionfelixdotcom) on <time style=" font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px;" datetime="2017-06-11T11:51:17+00:00">Jun 11, 2017 at 4:51am PDT</time></p></div></blockquote> <script async defer src="//platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js"></script>