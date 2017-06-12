I’m Not Into Ministry For Attention - Majid

Related Stories Renowned actor Majid Michel has rubbished claims that he is professing to be a minister of God because he wants to stay popular in the eyes of Ghanaians.



The talented actor in his post on IG stated emphatically that, he did not become a bond-servant of God just to seek attention from people.



According to him, serving God is his true calling and not an act of pretense to seek approval or favor from men.



“Am I now trying to win the favor and approval of men, or of God? Or am I seeking to please someone? If I were still trying to be popular with men, I would not be a bond-servant of Christ,” he said.