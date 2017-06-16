Meet Stonebwoy's Father-In-Law (PHOTOS)

Related Stories So it's no more news that BET award-winner, Livingstone Etse Satakla, Stonebwoy will be getting married to his heartthrob, Louisa today.



Chale, forget, Stonebwoy is damn lucky, what!! Indeed, money no bi problem for Louisa's dad at all, trust me.



Well, a friend of mine just linked me up with some photos of Louisa's dad and some news about the man. I won't share much about the private life of Louisa's dad though. Dr. Steven Ansong attended Prempeh College and he's also a dentist.



The man is a fashionista and as well, he loves music to the max. Well, check out some photos below









