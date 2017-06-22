Sarks Collections Is Closing Down Because Of Poor Sales?

Related Stories In 2013, Ghanaian musician-Sarkodie partnered with Yas to launch Sark Collections–a fashion line made up of t-shirts, sweat pants, jumpers, sneakers, baseball caps, belts with Sarkodie’s face/logo embossed on them.



Sarkodie himself started wearing the stuff, hoping it will influence his fans to patronise his fashion venture.



But whispers reaching GhanaCelebrities.Com has it that, Sark Collections with its flagship boutique located at Dzorwulu is closing down–and as such, they are now running mega sales of 50-90% on stocks to clear everything in the shop.



From what GhanaCelebrities.Com has learnt, the shop is currently running the huge clearance as its last attempt to make back some money considering the hovering debt which has been as a result of low patronage from fans and Ghanaians in general.



“The idea of Sark was to run on the back of Sarkodie’s popularity but over the years, his popularity has not translated into sales,” a source close to the operators of the shop told us.



When GhanaCelebrities.Com visited the shop, we met huge banners advertising SALES–saying the shop is offering 50-90% percent.



When we contacted Yas, the other partner of Sarkodie–she was super furious and wouldn’t speak to GhanaCelebrities.Com about the subject. Later, she told us that, “she is not closing down” despite the shop giving away items for as near as free, 90% discount.



In the earlier days of Sark Collections, fans complained about the ridiculous prices–as a mere belt was selling for about 180 GHS in 2013.



Even as of today, a cap on sale is selling for 90 GHS-with the original price being 150 GHS. A Sark cap sells for about 34 dollars when a Roca Wear cap of similar design sells for about 17 dollars online.



Interestingly, the whisper that Sark Collections is closing down because of poor sales causing mounting debt comes at a time Kim Kardashian made about 14.4 million dollars in less than 3 hours when she launched her new KKW Beauty contour and highlight kit yesterday.



The Ghanaian fan has little to no purchasing power and yet our Ghanaian celebrities deludedly continue to launch their own versions of high-brand fashion lines, inspired by what the Jay-Zs and the Diddys do.



If Sarkodie had launched Sark Pure Water or Sark Gari–he may probably have grown beyond a single outlet, said to be closing down.



Check out the video below…






