Men Have Been Beating Delay Since Adam + She Was Dating And Having Affairs Yet Calls Herself A Virgin–Says Afia Schwarzenegger

Related Stories Afia Schwarzenegger must be that dog which never stops barking even if the shadow it was barking at was its own which has long disappeared.



Deloris Frimpong-Manso hardly say a word about Afia Schwarzenegger yet Afia continues to slander her at any given chance–homegirl must be so hurt beyond repairs to continue talking trash about Delay many years on after their friendship broke down.



In a new Instagram post, Afia the attack-dog has said Vicky Zugah is not a liar, rather it’s Delay who is the pathological liar–this is in reference to the recent exchanges between Delay and Vicky.



Afia continued with her attack, saying, men have been beating Delay since Adam–adding that, Delay was having multiple affairs when she was dating yet she claims to be a virgin.



Check out Afia’s Quote below…



King David was winning in all side but failed miserably in marriage.,the bible recorded 8 wives,most of them he took from another man..he lost his 1st wife Michal to another man for years.. (Abigail,Bathseba,Ahimom,Maccah were all wives that were abusively taken,raped by david etc) The curse followed his sons..Solomon died worshipping idols in a womans land...his womanizing will be discussed some day. Domestic violence has been there since and it' becomes generational curse if not broken.... This Friday,my guest on #Angetainment and i will educate you on when to break the curse.. With my experience from my ex a so called man of God,from emotional to physical abuse i stand so much with @vickyzugah..I am so proud of you for speaking against domestic violence... You are not a pathological liar..the pathological liar is the one who has been beaten by men from nkawkaw to Karkraba aka captain of aboso okai that she was dating and having affairs with but claims to be a virgin.. You are saving lives and home #leavetolive You don't want miss tomorrow's show!!!! #queenofcomedygh👑 #onyamekala #Angetainment #Angeltv No relationship is worth your life....Leave to Live.